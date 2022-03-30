NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 4.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.53. 35,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,349,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a current ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

