First Merchants Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

