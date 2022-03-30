nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Gap Up to $34.72

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.72, but opened at $35.83. nVent Electric shares last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 6,441 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.