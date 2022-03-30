Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $569.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $348.84 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.55 and its 200-day moving average is $512.05.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

