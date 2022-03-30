Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.