Lincoln National Corp Has $309,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

NYSE:DTE opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average of $117.56. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $130.90.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

