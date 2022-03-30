Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 28 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $516.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.48 and a 200-day moving average of $580.67. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.23 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

