iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,358 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after buying an additional 1,345,257 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after buying an additional 1,279,068 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

