Lincoln National Corp Buys 254 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

