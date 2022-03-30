11,104 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 209,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $155.81 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.02.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.30.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

