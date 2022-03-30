Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Nucor by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $157.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

