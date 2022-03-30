First Merchants Corp Raises Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.