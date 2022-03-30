Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Trading 3.7% Higher

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.05. 13,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,122,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,005,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 251,134 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 319,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 83,391 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 553,165 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,173 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

