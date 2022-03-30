FMC (NYSE:FMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.24

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.24 and last traded at $135.28, with a volume of 11676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $265,158,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,906,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

