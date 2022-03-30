Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 54,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth about $3,369,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

