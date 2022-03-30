Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 3.4%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.67 and last traded at $73.08. 13,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,207,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $113,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

