VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 329,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,662,960 shares.The stock last traded at $46.61 and had previously closed at $48.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 43,505 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

