Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Up 5.9%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.25 and last traded at $126.65. Approximately 31,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,169,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.33. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $2,287,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 508,590 shares of company stock worth $52,562,713 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

