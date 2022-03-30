Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Down 40.5% in March

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,100 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 814,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 629,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 219,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 565,671 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

