Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Update

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SMMF opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

