Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Grows By 72.9%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

