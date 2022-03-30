Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Grows By 72.9%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.
Cansortium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cansortium (CNTMF)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.