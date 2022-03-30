JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.70 million. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAKK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $112,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $32,201.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

