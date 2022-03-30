Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 191,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

