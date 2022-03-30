WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 144,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,990,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $367.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $359.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

