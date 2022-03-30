Berger Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 2,359 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB stock opened at $175.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.92.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $1,957,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,747 shares of company stock valued at $73,174,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

