WCM Investment Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,766 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $244,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $267,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 10,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,402 shares of company stock valued at $315,165 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.