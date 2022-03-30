Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 9,425 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Luther Burbank worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Luther Burbank by 65.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Shares of LBC stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Luther Burbank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $707.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.