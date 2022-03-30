Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Spok worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spok in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Spok in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Spok during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spok in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

