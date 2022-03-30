NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of NOW worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 585,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NOW by 13.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 748,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,680 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 220.24 and a beta of 1.82.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

