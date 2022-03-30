349,022 Shares in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 349,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.95% of Kimball International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 318,634 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29.

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

