Foundry Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Gladstone Commercial worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $854.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

