Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,845 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.66% of Tutor Perini worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after purchasing an additional 485,118 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,708,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 193,147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,021,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 759,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $19.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $548.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

