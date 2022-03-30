Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $360,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,942,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 94,572 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.