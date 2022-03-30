Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BR opened at $157.48 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

