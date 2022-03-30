Head-To-Head Survey: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and Forma Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $18.82 million 25.71 -$131.80 million ($3.59) -3.82 Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 4.64 -$172.96 million ($3.65) -2.70

Scholar Rock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forma Therapeutics. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forma Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forma Therapeutics has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Scholar Rock and Forma Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 1 3 0 2.75 Forma Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 188.11%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 427.92%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -700.46% -64.57% -40.69% Forma Therapeutics N/A -30.93% -28.51%

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats Scholar Rock on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

