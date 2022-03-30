Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Announce $1.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.70. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $139.46 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $119.62 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

