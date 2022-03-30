DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT) versus ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Head-To-Head Analysis

DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) and ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get DAC Technologies Group International alerts:

DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ToughBuilt Industries has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DAC Technologies Group International and ToughBuilt Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A ToughBuilt Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

ToughBuilt Industries has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 714.77%. Given ToughBuilt Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ToughBuilt Industries is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and ToughBuilt Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A ToughBuilt Industries -58.79% -69.31% -57.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and ToughBuilt Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ToughBuilt Industries $39.43 million 0.60 -$17.35 million ($0.61) -0.30

DAC Technologies Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ToughBuilt Industries.

Summary

ToughBuilt Industries beats DAC Technologies Group International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DAC Technologies Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes. The company sells its products to mass merchants, retail chains, sporting goods retailers, distributors, and OEM gun manufacturers. It also markets its products through catalog companies. The company was formerly known as DAC Technologies of America, Inc. and changed its name to DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. in July 1999. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. The company also provides sawhorses, miter saws, table saws, and roller stands; sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves. It offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DAC Technologies Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAC Technologies Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.