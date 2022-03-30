Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $3,147,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $11,593,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $2,225,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $197.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average of $167.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $198.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.