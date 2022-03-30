Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.14% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $504.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $230,745. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.