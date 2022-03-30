Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.2% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.33.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

