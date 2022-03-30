J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,657 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIG opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

