New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Timken worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2,351.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 268.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after purchasing an additional 420,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 15.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,294 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at about $23,315,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

