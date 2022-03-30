Berger Financial Group Inc Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $257.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $226.32 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

