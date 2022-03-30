Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

