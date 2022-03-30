Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $36,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after acquiring an additional 470,733 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 56.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.