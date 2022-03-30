Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after buying an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after buying an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

