PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 90 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VMware by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,719 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $1,916,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in VMware by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 798 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMware stock opened at $119.23 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

