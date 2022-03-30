Head to Head Analysis: Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) vs. Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Adagene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adagene and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagene N/A N/A N/A Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A -54.08% -48.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adagene and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagene 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Adagene currently has a consensus target price of $27.79, indicating a potential upside of 596.37%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 152.94%. Given Adagene’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Adagene is more favorable than Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adagene and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagene $700,000.00 248.41 -$42.40 million N/A N/A Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$206.36 million ($4.16) -4.44

Adagene has higher revenue and earnings than Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Adagene beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adagene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adagene Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

