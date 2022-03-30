Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 471,137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $241.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $179.85 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

