Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,143,359 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,143,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

GRAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Grab stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

